Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces Lauds PAF's Professionalism, Rising Indigenous Capacity

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest, said a PAF media release.

Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al Ghofaily commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The air chief said Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between both air forces.

The air chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

