Commander Rwp Garrison Maj. Gen. Shoaib Bin Akram Visits RCB, CGH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Commander Rawalpindi Garrison, Security Affairs, Maj. Gen. Shoaib Bin Akram (Tamgha-e-Basalat) here on Thursday visited Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and Cantonment General Hospital (CGH)

A detailed briefing was given to the Commander and he was also informed about the responsibilities and performance of the Board.

Station Commander and Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB presented a souvenir to the Commander.

Later, he also visited CGH where he was briefed by the Administrator CGH Brig. ( R ) Hassan Ibrahim about the medical facilities available in the hospital.

The Commander also visited different parts of the hospital.

He was informed that the Hospital has modern medical facilities and the patients were taken care of better than several other hospitals in the town and charged less.

Maj. Gen. Shoaib Bin Akram praised the role of CEO RCB Imran Gulzar, doctors, medical staff and administration of the hospital for providing better medical treatment facilities to the citizens.

He said that all available resources should be utilized to provide better medical facilities to the people.

