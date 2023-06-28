Commander Shafi among three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The security forces killed three active terrorists including their commander named Shafi during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Inayat Qilla of Bajaur District on June 27.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

The sanitization of the area was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," ISPR said.