UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Somali Air Force Visits Air Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Commander Somali Air Force visits Air Headquarters

Commander Somali Air Force Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh Ali Wednesday visited the Air Headquarters Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Commander Somali Air Force Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh Ali Wednesday visited the Air Headquarters Islamabad.

On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, a PAF press release said.

He was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of PAF. Later on, he called on the Air Chief, in his office. Various matters of professional cooperation and mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Commander Somali Air Force lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somalia, the Air Chief offered support and cooperation in the field of military training to Somali Air Force. Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Islamabad

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

13 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

12 minutes ago

Balochistan to impose ban on plastic bags

4 minutes ago

Serbia to Elect Parliament on April 26 - President ..

4 minutes ago

Visegrad Group Nations Discuss Coordinated Respons ..

4 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.