Commander Southern Command Called On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Commander Southern Command called on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday at Governor House after assuming his new responsibilities.

The overall law and order situation, measures taken by law enforcement agencies against terrorism, ongoing development projects for economic development, prosperity in the province and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail during the meeting.

On the occasion, the Governor Balochistan congratulated Lt, Gen. Sarfraz Ali, on assuming the post of Commander Southern Command and said services and sacrifices of all law enforcement agencies in establishing lasting peace in the country and province were commendable.

He said economic and political changes taking place in the region showed that the future of Pakistan would be bright.

More Stories From Pakistan

