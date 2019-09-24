UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf Calls On Jam Kamal Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:47 PM

Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf calls on Jam Kamal Khan

Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Office here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Office here on Tuesday.

They exchanged their views regarding law and order situation and processes of development schemes of province during meeting, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Commander Southern Command paid rich tribute to security forces for rendering sacrifices their precious lives and struggling to maintain durable peace.

They expressed satisfaction for peace and prosperity of province and committed that journey of development would be continued at any cost for interest of country and province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Law And Order (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.