Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Waseem Ashraf Calls On Jam Kamal Khan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:47 PM
Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan at CM Office here on Tuesday
They exchanged their views regarding law and order situation and processes of development schemes of province during meeting, said press release issued here.
Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Commander Southern Command paid rich tribute to security forces for rendering sacrifices their precious lives and struggling to maintain durable peace.
They expressed satisfaction for peace and prosperity of province and committed that journey of development would be continued at any cost for interest of country and province.