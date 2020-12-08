Commander Southern Command Lt General Waseem Ashraf calls on Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf paid farewell call on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Tuesday.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai appreciated the services rendered by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf for Balochistan.

He said that the post of Commander Southern Command was not only a great responsibility but also an honor.

The governor expressed the belief that effective measures and services of law enforcement agencies would not only bring lasting peace in the country but would also pave the way for the promotion of economic and trade activities in the area.

On the occasion, Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf said that he would always remember the sincerity and love of the people of Balochistan.

The Governor of Balochistan also wished Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf for further success.