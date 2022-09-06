Commander Southern Command visits flood affected areas of District Rajanpur: ISPR

Commander Southern Command and Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of District Rajanpur

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Commander Southern Command and Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider on Tuesday visited flood affected areas of District Rajanpur.

He witnessed the ongoing relief effort including distribution of ration and provision of medical care by Pakistan Army, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Lt. Gen Chiragh Haider praised the efforts of officers and jawans, helping the people in flood affected areas round the clock.

Later, he also visited families of Shuhada (martyrs) in the area and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while defending the motherland.