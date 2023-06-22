Open Menu

Commander Turkish Air Force Visits Air Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation led by Commander Turkish Air Force, General Atilla Gulan called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here at Air Headquarters on Thursday, During the meeting, several key areas of mutual interest along with regional developments were discussed, a PAF news release said.

On his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented General Atilla Gulan the guard of honour. He also laid a floral wreath on the martyrs' monument. Later, the visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu shared the broad contours of PAF's modernization plan of smart acquisitions from allied countries, up-gradation of infrastructure and revamping of training. Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy long-standing religious and historic relationship which is manifested through unprecedented strategic partnership.

He also reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain.

The Air Chief further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Türkiye which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability. The two brotherly countries have never left each other stranded in times of need and Pakistan Air Force will remain committed to providing training and capacity-building assistance to the Turkish Air Force.

" The Air Chief further remarked that PAF pilots are playing an active role in training Turkish aircrew on a variety of aircraft, including trainers and fighters.

General Atilla Gulan, Commander Turkish Air Force, commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.

He also expressed keen interest in the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park which is being spearheaded by Pakistan Air Force, and appreciated the unwavering commitment of the Air Chief in making the project a huge success.

The visiting dignitary highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries. Both the commanders agreed to explore further avenues of bilateral cooperation including collaboration for joint production of military hardware with a special focus on fifth-generation aircraft and unmanned aerial platforms.

During his visit, the Government of Pakistan conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon General Atilla Gulan, which is the highest Non-Operational Military Award, in recognition of further strengthing the brotherly bonds between the two Nations.

The Turkish Air Force Commander also visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at Air Headquarters, Islamabad, including PAF's National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre (NIIAOC) and PAF's Cyber Command, where he was briefed about the operational capabilities and ongoing projects of PAF's modernization drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Martyrs Shaheed Visit Alliance All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

25 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

26 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

41 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signsÂ 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

56 minutes ago
 Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

1 hour ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabiâ€™s tech ..

1 hour ago
UAE launches â€˜Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches â€˜Andalisia: History and Civilisationâ€™ initiative

2 hours ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

3 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

3 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iranâ€™s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iranâ€™s Foreign Minister

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan