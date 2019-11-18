Commander Turkish Armed Forces meets COAS

Commander Turkish Armed Forces (CGS)General Yasar Guler, here on Monday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Commander Turkish Armed Forces (CGS)General Yasar Guler, here on Monday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

During meeting, Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, said Director Genral Inter Services Public Relations Major General As if Ghafoor in a Tweet message.

Vsiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army for peace and stability in the region.