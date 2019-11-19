Commander Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

General Yaşar GÜLER, Commander Turkish Armed Forces visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Officiating Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th November, 2019) General Yaşar GÜLER, Commander Turkish Armed Forces visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Officiating Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the General was received by Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani.A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour. The dignitary laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s Monument and was introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters. During meeting, issues ofregional security& stability and professional matters of mutual interest including bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. Vice Admiral FayyazGilanihighlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring maritime security in the region in the form of Regional Maritime Security Patrols and participation in Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

Turkish Commander appreciated Pakistan Navy’s initiatives in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing cooperation in various domains of military collaboration.

Vice Admiral Muhammad FayyazGilani also updated the dignitary about Indian atrocities being perpetrated in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support for the just and rightful struggle.He also thanked the dignitary for the support extended by Turkey on this humanitarian issue.

The recent visit of the Commander Turkish Armed Forces will further augment and expand defence ties between the two countries in general and the defence forcesin particular.