Commander UAE Naval Forces Calls On CJCSC Gen Sahir
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:26 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Commander of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Naval Forces Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdulla Alremeithi who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M) here Monday at Joint Staff Headquarters.
The two dignitaries held in-depth discussions on professional matters, reviewing the evolving global and regional geo-strategic environment, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Both sides emphasized the vital role of bilateral defence and security cooperation, including in the maritime domain, for regional peace and stability.
The visiting dignitary remained appreciative of professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism and continued efforts towards regional peace and stability.
Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.
