Commander US AFCENT Calls On Air Chief

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Commander of Ninth Air Force (US Air Forces Central Command AFCENT),Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Monday

According to a PAF news release, matters pertaining to the regional security situation, and enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. He also appreciated Pakistan's efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

The AFCENT Commander offered heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life amidst devastation caused by floods and appreciated the efforts put in by the PAF for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

The Air Chief highlighted that Pakistan and the United States of America enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The Chief of the Air Staff also shared his vision of modernising PAF to meet the evolving security and geopolitical challenges.

The Air Chief further said, "Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the United States of America, which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability".

Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

