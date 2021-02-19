UrduPoint.com
Commander US CENTCOM Calls On COAS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:29 PM

Commander US CENTCOM calls on COAS

Incoming Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Incoming Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Commander US CENTCOM among visiting dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan's commendable efforts in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional stability, said the Armed Forces Media wing in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan was committed to do efforts for peace in Afghanistan as it was important for peace in Pakistan.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghanistan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

Both the sides expressed unanimity of views on importance of political resolution of Afghan situation.

