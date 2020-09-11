Commander US CENTCOM Calls On COAS, Discuss Geo-strategic, Kashmir Situation: DG ISPR
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
During the meeting, geo-strategic environment, regional security, Pak-US military cooperation including Afghanistan Peace Process and Kashmir situation were discussed, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.