Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Discusses Matters Of Mutual Interest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:48 PM

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staff At Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Discusses Matters Of Mutual Interest

Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/ Commander US Fifth Fleet/ Commander Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019) Commander US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/ Commander US Fifth Fleet/ Commander Combined Maritime Forces Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration and maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean Region were discussed. Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively.

Presently, Pakistan Navy holds the command of Combined Task Force 150 (CTF-150).

