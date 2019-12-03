Commander US Navcent meets Naval Chief

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral James J.Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

During the meeting, matters related to maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and mutual interest including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed, says a press release of ISPR-Navy on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Forces since 2004 and has also commanded MultinationalCombined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively.