Commanders Review Geo-strategic, National Security Environment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:03 PM

Commanders review geo-strategic, national security environment

The Corps Commanders' Conference on Monday reviewed geo-strategic, national security environment, besides discussing internal security, situation along Eastern Border, Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Corps Commanders' Conference on Monday reviewed geo-strategic, national security environment, besides discussing internal security, situation along Eastern Border, Line of Control (LOC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the 226th Corps Commanders' Conference was chaired by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

The conference expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.

The COAS said : "We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices, rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces and all national institutions and above all the nation.

We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost."He said : "Pakistan Army, as organ of the state, will continue to support national institutions as and when asked as per Constitution. While Pakistan Armed Forces, with support of national institutions and the nation, are fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats including on Eastern Border/LOC, continued cohesion of all national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces."

