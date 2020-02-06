Commemorative postage stamp on Kashmir Solidarity Day available at all General Post Offices (GPOs)

Pakistan Post's special commemorative postage stamp on Kashmir Solidarity Day would be available at all important General Post Offices (GPOs) from Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :

The postage stamp has denomination of Rs20 was issued on February 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The postage stamp was carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir with message, "We Stand with Kashmir".

The entire nation marked Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris, besides awakening the conscience of international community against worst form of subjugation and human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

People from different walks of life including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others held rallies and programmes, across the country in support of Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination.

With a renewed pledge, Pakistan and its nation reaffirmed that it would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their difficult times.

One minute silence was observed at 1000 hours to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world towards Indian tyrannies against innocent Kashmiris.