Commemorative Postal Stamp Issues On Completion Of 40 Years Of Wafaqi Mohtasaib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Commemorative Postal Stamp issues on completion of 40 years of Wafaqi Mohtasaib

Pakistan Post has issued the first Commemorative Postal Stamp of the year 2023 to mark 40 Years of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Islamabad (1983-2023)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan Post has issued the first Commemorative Postal Stamp of the year 2023 to mark 40 Years of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Islamabad (1983-2023).

According to the official source, the size of the commemorative stamp is 60 x30.5 mm and of Rs. 20 denomination which will be available for sale at all important post offices in the country.

For the overseas orders of Stamps, the Manager Philatelic Bureau, Karachi GPO, or Manager National Philatelic Bureau, Islamabad GPO can be addressed while the request should be accompanied by a Bank Draft or Crossed Cheque en-cashable in Pakistan.

Pakistan Post issues various commemorate stamps on important national and international occasions, honoring great personalities and their achievements.

The institution of the Wafaqi Mohtasib was established in January, 1983 and has continued functioning till date.

The success of this institution in addressing ills of mal-administration is reflected in the fact that not only have Ombudsman's Offices been created on provincial level but also a range of such offices have been created in other sectors like tax, banking, insurance and protection of women against harassment at work pace etc.

As more and more people got aware of the functioning of this easily accessible institution for an expeditious and cost-free resolution of their grievances against government agencies, the number of complaints grew with the consequential increase in the redressal.

Over the years, 17 Regional Offices of the WMS have been created which are redressing the grievances of the complainants by using latest information technology tools.

Besides, systemic reforms have been undertaken to address the root causes of the complaints and a number of initiatives have been taken for the betterment of the aggrieved citizens.

The WMS has also contributed meaningfully for the promotion of Ombudsmanship at the international level and currently Wafaqi Mohtasib is the President of the Asian Ombudsman Association.

In order to analyze the evolution process of the WMS, the entire period of 40 years has been divided in three time slots for the purpose of having a broad view of the significant aspects of the evolution process.

