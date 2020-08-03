UrduPoint.com
Commemorative Postal Stamp To Unmask Real Face Of Modi, Hidutva Ideology: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Commemorative postal stamp to unmask real face of Modi, Hidutva ideology: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Monday said the objective of issuance of a commemorative postal stamp by the Pakistan Post was to expose the illegal actions of Narendra Modi - today's Hitler in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to the media persons here at the unveiling ceremony of special commemorative stamp to highlight the Indian atrocities on hapless Kashmiris, he said a year of military siege of the state would be completed on August 5 and the postal stamp would not only highlight Indian atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris but also express Pakistanis' love for them.

He said as the Pakistan Post was a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the stamp would go to every party of the world and sensitize the people there about the gravity of situation in IIOJK and unmask the Hindutva ideology being pursued by the Modi regime.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned the world about the threat of Hindutva philosophy, which was not only dangerous for the Kashmiris but also the minorities across India as they were the target of extremists and hardliners.

He said the prime minister, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, had presented the Kashmir case in an unprecedented manner and played the role of Kashmiris' ambassador and advocate in an effective manner.

Though India claimed that Kashmir was its internal mater but due to the efforts of Pakistan it had now become an international issue.

He said the impact of Pakistan's efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue was visible in the reports of Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International on Kashmir. Due to the present government's effective policy, the Kashmir issue was discussed in the UN Security Council and while editorials were written on it in international media publications.

Murad Saeed said the picture on the postal stamp would highlight the military siege and communications blackout of the state, besides big presence of Indian army. The picture of a three-year old boy, before whose eyes his elderly grandfather was killed with a volley of bullets, would depict the height of Indian accesses in the IIOJK.

He said the Kashmiris' love for Pakistan could be judged from the fact that they buried their martyred wrapped in the Pakistani flag.

He urged the media to play a proactive role in highlighting the Kashmiris' plight, especially after India's illegal action of August 5 last year.

Later, the two minister unveiled the special postage stamp. Secretary Information Akbar Durrani was also present on the occasion.

