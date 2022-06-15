UrduPoint.com

Commemorative Stamp On 70th Anniversary Of Pakistan-Japan Diplomatic Ties Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Commemorative stamp on 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic ties launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :A commemorative stamp on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan was launched in a ceremony held here at Embassy's event hall on Wednesday.

A large number of people including Japanese government officials, academia, think-tanks, media and business personalities, members of diplomatic corps and Pakistani community participated in the event, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo said.

Director General Pakistan Post Akhtar Hassan briefed the participants regarding the history of Pakistan Post.

Hasebe Jun, Director Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan in his remarks highlighted the strength of PakistanJapan relations.

Ms. Ismat Hassan Sial, Charge d' Affaires, in her remarks welcomed and thanked the guests for participation on the occasion. She highlighted the close, historical, political, trade and business relations between the two countries.

National anthems of Japan and Pakistan were also played on the occasion. Documentaries on PakistanJapan relations and tourism potential of Pakistan were displayed at the event.

The Embassy also arranged a stamp exhibition. The guests later enjoyed sumptuous Pakistani food.

The event helped showcase multiple strands of linkages between Pakistani and Japanese societies and was well appreciated by the participants.

