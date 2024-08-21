Commemorative stamp unveiled to mark 75 years of Pak-Egypt diplomatic ties

Pakistan and Egypt on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Pakistan and Egypt on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to a press release from the foreign office, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Egyptian Ambassador to Pakistan Dr.

Ilab Abdelhamid unveiled the special postage stamp issued by Pakistan Post. They reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.