Commencement Of Master Programs In ICT College Demanded

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Students have demanded of the concerned authorities to commence Master level Programs in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) colleges to enable them to get advantage of the one time waiver announced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to an official source, the HEC through a recent notification has offered a one time waiver to the B.A/B.Sc/B.Com degree holders to enroll themselves in traditional M.A/M.Sc which was abolished in 2020.

The Commission wants to protect the educational career of the students who were disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This move of HEC is greatly appreciated because it is a golden opportunity for the students who want to continue their studies after B.A/B.Sc/B.Com.

The universities like Allama Iqbal Open University, through quick response, have offered M.A/M.Sc programs and enrollment for which is in progress.

However, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the controlling body of ICT colleges, did not direct the colleges yet to offer MA/M.Sc/M.Com to ICT students.

Many students of Islamabad capital territory want to get admission in Master Programs.

Abdullah, a resident of Bhara Kahu said, "I have a B.Sc degree and intend to seek admission in M.

Sc Program in ICT colleges but no college is offering this program".

According to college administration, FDE did not direct them to start admissions. This is the golden opportunity for the graduate students to get admission in the Master Program but unfortunately FDE seems to be in slumber." Talking to APP, a college teacher said, "Students should be given the opportunity to enroll in Masters Programs. We can enroll students if the authorities allow us but unfortunately instead of expansion of academic programs, FDE is discontinuing BS programs in different disciplines.

This tantamount to closure of doors of higher education for low paid classes of the society which will ultimately result in joblessness among the young graduates.

This anti-academic approach by the concerned authorities needs to be redressed productively by directing the postgraduate colleges to benefit from this one time waiver given by HEC and MA/M.Sc classes in certain disciplines be launched offering admissions to those graduates who do not find any other resort after the replacement of annual system by semester system.

Moreover, this last opportunity should not go wasted and unaddressed by those who are in dire need of a two years master program.

