Commendation Certificates Awarded To Investigation Policemen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :SP Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan said Thursday that concrete steps were being taken to resolve problems of investigation policing on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony where investigation police personnel of all station houses of the district were attended.

The senior police official said that investigation police dealt with matters of sensitive nature, no negligence could be tolerated in performing of duty.

He said that tangible measures were adopted to resolve problems being faced by personnel of investigation police and a proper mechanism was being devised for redressing of their complaints.

He said that investigation should be conducted on the basis of merit and facts and in this regard no negligence should be shown.

He said that medical and other issues of the investigation police would be raised at high level and relevant forum.

Later, he awarded commendation and cash awards among best performing investigation police personnel.

