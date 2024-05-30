Open Menu

Commendation Certificates Awarded To Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui has commended the police officers and officials for fighting against crime, providing foolproof security to citizens and minorities

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui has commended the police officers and officials for fighting against crime, providing foolproof security to citizens and minorities.

He distributed commendation certificates among those who showed extra ordinary bravery during the sad incident of Mujahid Colony.

Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui took the initiative to recognize and appreciate the exemplary work of several officers to apprehend the hard-core and wanted criminals.

During the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were presented to DPO Sargodha Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi, SP Headquarter Zia Ullah, SP investigation Muhammad Farhan Aslam, SI Fahad Bilal, lady SI Anum Sarfraz and HC Anees Rehman.

