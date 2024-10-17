Commendation Certificates Awarded To Police Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr.Usman Anwer Thursday, during a ceremony, awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to police officials in Sargodha who rescued people in Hameed Town locality during flood-like situation.
Police spokesman Khurram Iqbal said that police of factory area police station under the supervision of Station House officer Madam Anum Sarfraz set a moral example after participating in rescue operation and shifted people including children and women to safe places.
District Police officer Dr.Asad Ejaaz Malhi was also present. Dr.Usman Anwer said on the occasion that police was playing vital role for the welfare of people.
