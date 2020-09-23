UrduPoint.com
Commendation Certificates Distributed

Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Commendation certificates distributed

DSP Patrolling Syed Saleem Haidar Shah distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among 30 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad Region in recognition of their excellent performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :DSP Patrolling Syed Saleem Haidar Shah distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among 30 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Faisalabad Region in recognition of their excellent performance.

A spokesman said that a ceremony was held at regional office in which certificates and prizes were distributed among one Sub Inspector (SI), five Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and 24 head constables and constables.

These officials were performing duties in district Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, he added.

