Commendation certificates distributed among FWMC employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) has distributed commendation certificates among its workers, supervisors, inspectors and management in recognition of their excellent performance on Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed the certificates in a ceremony on Thursday and said that waste workers and officers sacrificed their happiness on Eid-ul-Azha and gave a clean environment to the citizens.

He said that waste workers are precious asset of the company. Therefore, he also announced honorarium of 10 days for waste workers.

CEO Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan presented FWMC shield to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Earlier Deputy Commissioner also inspected the process of typing test at Agriculture University for the recruitment of patwaris and directed to smoothly conduct test process throughout the district.