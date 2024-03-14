Commendation Certificates Distributes Among Rescue 1122 Staff
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Zafar Iqbal distributed commendation certificates among rescue staff in recognition of their excellent performance in the district.
A certificate distribution ceremony was held at main Rescue 1122 station.
The officer appreciated the performance of rescue staff and said that they were rendering services for a noble cause to save human beings and other living things during emergencies.
Later, he also distributed certificates and urged the rescuers to perform duties more dedicatedly for bringing laurel for the department.
