Commendatory Certificates For Cops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Security Officer Rafaqat Ali and Police Photographer Adnan Maqbool were awarded commendatory certificates over their good performance here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wasim Ahmed Khan said that steps were being taken for welfare of the police personnel, including financial assistance to the martyrs families on priority basis.

He congratulated police officials who received the awards.

