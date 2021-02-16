Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood Updates PM On Trade Prospects With Uzbekistan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to prime minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and briefed him about the trade potential existing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
The Commerce Adviser apprised the Prime Minister about his recent visit to the Central Asian state and gave a briefing about the prospects of bilateral trade.