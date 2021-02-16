UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood Updates PM On Trade Prospects With Uzbekistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood updates PM on trade prospects with Uzbekistan

Adviser to prime minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and briefed him about the trade potential existing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to prime minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and briefed him about the trade potential existing between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The Commerce Adviser apprised the Prime Minister about his recent visit to the Central Asian state and gave a briefing about the prospects of bilateral trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Uzbekistan Commerce Asia

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

11 minutes ago

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

26 minutes ago

Delivery of First COVID-19 Vaccines to Honduras Po ..

2 minutes ago

Jailed US Citizen Whelan May Be Exchanged for Russ ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll from Landslide in Indonesia's East Java ..

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,925,710 with 9, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.