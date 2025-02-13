Commerce College conducts entrance Test of BS programs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shah Latif University Khairpur was conducted the entrance test for Bechlor of Science programs in BS Commerce and BS English held at the Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana (affiliated College) in the college's auditorium hall.

On this occasion, Director General of Colleges Sindh Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui, Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Professor Altaf Hussain Abro and other officials reviewed the ongoing test and praised the overall procedure and environment of the test.

Director General of Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui stated that our effort is to provide facilities for the BS program in colleges across Sindh. At the Commerce College Larkana there are highly qualified and experienced teachers in English, Commerce, and Economics, whose presence will make this BS program highly beneficial for the students of Larkana. The college principal, Professor Rizwan Gul welcomed the guests and also showed them around various departments of the college.