Open Menu

Commerce College Conducts Entrance Test Of BS Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commerce College conducts entrance Test of BS programs

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Shah Latif University Khairpur was conducted the entrance test for Bechlor of Science programs in BS Commerce and BS English held at the Government Arts and Commerce College Larkana (affiliated College) in the college's auditorium hall.

On this occasion, Director General of Colleges Sindh Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui, Regional Director of Colleges Larkana Professor Altaf Hussain Abro and other officials reviewed the ongoing test and praised the overall procedure and environment of the test.

Director General of Colleges Sindh, Dr. Naveed Rab Siddiqui stated that our effort is to provide facilities for the BS program in colleges across Sindh. At the Commerce College Larkana there are highly qualified and experienced teachers in English, Commerce, and Economics, whose presence will make this BS program highly beneficial for the students of Larkana. The college principal, Professor Rizwan Gul welcomed the guests and also showed them around various departments of the college.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,500 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

28 minutes ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

58 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

1 hour ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

3 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

3 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

4 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan