Commerce Minister Bids Farewell To Young Agri-graduates At Islamabad Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A group of agriculture and livestock graduates from Balochistan, heading to China for a training program under a federal government initiative, received an encouraging send-off from Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, during an informal meeting at Islamabad International Airport.

The minister took time to meet the young professionals, appreciated their enthusiasm, and highlighted the importance of their participation on an international platform, said a release issued here on Tuesday.

He expressed his best wishes for their journey and training experience, assuring them of the government’s full support.

The delegation includes bright graduates from various parts of Balochistan, including Lasbela, who will undergo specialized training in agriculture and livestock.

The initiative aims to equip them with modern techniques and global exposure, contributing to the development of the agriculture sector in Pakistan.

