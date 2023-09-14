Commerce Minister calls on PM Kakar

Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Commerce Minister Gohar Ijaz called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Thursday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, the commerce minister briefed the prime minister about measures being taken to promote the country's exports.

The prime minister directed to finalize the measures with respect to access of the domestic products to the international markets in specified period.