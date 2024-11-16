Commerce Minister Expresses Condolences On Demise Of Senator Ilyas Bilour
Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran ANP leader and former Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.
The minister paid tribute to Ilyas Ahmad Bilour’s remarkable political and social contributions, highlighting his unwavering dedication to public service throughout his career,said a press release issued here.
As a seasoned politician, former senator, and advocate for economic development, Mr.
Bilour’s efforts to promote regional cooperation, trade, and sustainable development through platforms like the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce will always be remembered.
Jam Kamal Khan extended his sympathies to the bereaved Bilour family and the Awami National Party, acknowledging the immense loss they have suffered. He prayed for strength and patience for the family during this difficult time and for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace.
