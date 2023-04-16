Commerce Minister expresses grief over demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar here on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in an road accident.

In a press statement, the minister expressed his sympathy and condolences with the family and all relatives of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

The minister further said that Mufti Abdul Shakoor was a great scholar, an dynamic political activist.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to all members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.