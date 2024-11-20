Open Menu

Commerce Minister Meets Turkish Business Leader To Strengthen Bilateral Economic Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Commerce Minister meets Turkish business leader to strengthen bilateral economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday met with the Turkish industry leader to strengthen bilateral economic trade relations and the future plan of action for increasing business to business ties.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan hosted Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir, Chairman of the board of KARDEMIR (Karabuk Iron and Steel Works), Turkey, during a sideline meeting of IDEAS 2024, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on enhancing trade, investment, and collaboration in the steel and manufacturing sectors.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan highlighted the exemplary historical, political, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

He praised Turkey's significant advancements in defense, aerospace, and manufacturing, noting their contribution to Pakistan's industrial and defense sectors.

"Our partnership with Turkey has fostered self-reliance in key industries, and there is vast potential to expand trade and investment", he said.

The discussion also emphasized sustainable practices in steel production and fostering innovation to meet global environmental standards. Prof. Dr. Ismail Demir expressed Turkey's commitment to strengthening economic ties and thanked the Minister for the warm hospitality.

He presented a souvenir to the Minister as a token of goodwill.

The meeting underscored the need for deeper collaboration in technology and infrastructure, with a shared vision to enhance trade opportunities and establish sustainable linkages between the steel industries of both nations.

The leaders agreed on pursuing initiatives to further expand economic cooperation, benefiting both countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Turkey Karabuk Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

35 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

2 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

5 hours ago
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

14 hours ago
 CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

14 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

14 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

14 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

14 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan