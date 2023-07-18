Commerce minister, MNAs call on PM; discuss political situation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and members of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, separately called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they discussed the current political situation in the country in detail, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The commerce minister also briefed the prime minister about the matters related to his ministry.

Separately, MNAs Nadeem Abbas Rabaira, Hamid Hameed and Abid Raza Kotla also called on the prime minister and briefed him about the issues of their respective Constituencies.