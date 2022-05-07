UrduPoint.com

Commerce Minister Takes Briefing On SLIC's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 06:37 PM

The Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar Saturday visited State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Karachi office, where he was briefed about the performance of the state owned insurance corporation

The Chairman State Life, Shoaib Javed Hussain briefed about the working, functions and performance of State Life and its annual strength of the staff The Minister accompanied with Federal Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed was informed that The State Life as the largest (AAA rated) insurance company, has achieved remarkable financial-growth and operational-performance reflected by its 2021 full year annual results.

The meeting was also informed about policyholders' Bonus paid and payment of claims to the customers.

The SLIC claims 100 percent growth in New business sales by reaching at Rs 1.78 billion compared to the previous year's figure of Rs.35.91 billion besides growth in Total Business Sales, Investment Income and total value of the corporation's Assets.

The Federal Minister for Commerce applauded the performance of the company and ensured support to make it a more profitable public sector entity.

