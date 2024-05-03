Commerce Ministry allows implementation of TAD to remove hurdle in Pak-Afghan trade

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Federal Ministry of Commerce has allowed implementation of Temporary Admission Documents (TAD) without the requirement of Passport and Visa for a period of one year starting from 1st May, 2024.

This was disclosed by Arbab Qaisar Hamid, Director Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar during a meeting held at Transit Trade, Custom House Peshawar withTransport Operators (TOs), Chambers of Commerce and Customs Agent Associations of KPK

The meeting was attended by Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Frontier Customs Agent Association, KPK, Wajid Ali, Qadirullah, President of Chamber of Commerce, North Waziristan, Niaz Muhammad, Founder /Group Leader Chamber of Commerce Kurrum Agency, Azeemullah, President of Transport Association Torkham, Aimal Shinwari, Transport Association Torkham, Muqarab Khan, Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar, Shams ur Rehman, Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar, Ms. Maleeka Ahmed, Deputy Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar, Syed Jawad Kazmi, Khyber Chamber of Commerce, Eng. Manzoor Elahi Ex-SVP, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Peshawar and Farooq Ahmad, Member of Pak-Afghan (PAJCCI), Peshawar.

Speaking to the participants of the meeting, Arbab Qaisar said Ministry of Commerce and taken the decision after taking into consideration the suggestions of the Pakistan and Afghan traders, transporters and relevant stake holders.

He highlighted the purpose and importance of the Temporary Admission Documents (TAD) for smooth functioning of bilateral Trade.

The chair further elaborated that due to non-availability of passport/ visa with the drivers the smooth flow of bilateral trade was hindered often.

He further informed the meeting participants that in order to streamline smooth registration for implementation of TAD the Directorate has taken following measures including constitution of a help desk comprising of designated officers at Customs House, Peshawar as well as all Border crossing Points (BCPs) of KPK.

Similarly, he continued, for registration of Local transport Operators a draft application form has been prepared to obtain all the relevant particulars of Transport Operators (TO).

A Public notice has been devised for general awareness in which all the documents required has been laid down for ease of registration process of Transport Operators (TOs).

Moreover, the attendees were also informed that around 6000 Afghan registered vehicle and 9000 Pakistani registered vehicles are involved in transportation of bilateral trade and the implementation of TAD will smooth line and simplify the process which will in turn enhance the trade between the two countries.

The chair ensured all the participants that the Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar will be available 24/7 to address all the queries of transport operators regarding registration for Temporary Admission Documents (TAD).

Presenting vote of thanks, President Frontier Customs Agent Association, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi appreciated the decision taken by Ministry of Commerce.

He said TAD implementation will help a lot in resolving a major issue faced by businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade.

Zia said for promotion of bilateral trade such decisions are needed to be taken for providing ease to business community.