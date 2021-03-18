Commercial activities in KP banned on Saturdays, Sundays

The competent authority under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act has banned all commercial activities, establishments, markets in nine districts of the province on Saturdays and Sundays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The competent authority under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act has banned all commercial activities, establishments, markets in nine districts of the province on Saturdays and Sundays.

An order issued here on Thursday said that except medical services and pharmacy, medical stores, bakeries, general stores, milk, meat, chicken shops, tire puncture fixing shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoor, atta chakkies, postal/courier services, hotels/restaurants, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets, filling plants, agriculture machinery, workshops and spare parts shops, printing press will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The districts mentioned for compliance of the order included Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Kohat, Dir Lower, Malakand, Nowshera.

The order further said that all types of marriage and event halls, community centers and marquees in the province will remain closed and only outdoor functions in open areas will be allowed subject to upper limit of 300 guests with strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

There would be complete ban on indoor dining in restaurants in the province and only outdoor dining and takeaway or home delivery would also be allowed.

Wearing a face mask would be mandatory at all public places including in public transport, the order said.

All public, private offices and establishments should follow the policy of work from home for 50 percent of their staff throughout the province.

Cinemas and shrines will also remain closed besides all types of sports, cultural and other activities and events shall remain banned throughout the province.

Amusement parks throughout the province would be closed at 06:00 p.m.

Industrial activities and establishments will remain exempted from operation of this order.