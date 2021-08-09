UrduPoint.com

Commercial Activities Start As Sindh Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:08 PM

Commercial activities start as Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions  

The markets and shops have been allowed to be opened till 8:00 pm while the business activities would be suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) The Sindh government on Monday relaxed restrictions across the province which were imposed in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

According to details, the markets and shops have been allowed to be opened till 8:00pm while the business activities would be suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

Indoor dining at the restaurants was banned while the owners were allowed for outdoor dining till 10:00pm. The remaining examination of intermediate would be held from Tuesday.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 53 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 1,071,620. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 23,918.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,040 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 11,201 individuals lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,215 in Sindh, 4,556 in KP, 816 in Islamabad, 646 in Azad Kashmir, 331 in Balochistan, and 153 in GB.

Furthermore, 400,400 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sindh, 364,680 in Punjab, 148,619 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90,660 in Islamabad, 31,177 in Balochistan, 27,288 in Azad Kashmir and 8,796 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan so far conducted 16,501,934 coronavirus tests and 53,528 in the last 24 hours 964,404 patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,805 patients are in critical condition.

