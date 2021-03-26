UrduPoint.com
Commercial Activity Barred On Saturday, Sunday In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:27 PM

Commercial activity barred on Saturday, Sunday in Peshawar

In the wake of situation created after the third wave of coronavirus, the district administration on Friday notified that all commercial activities would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday in provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :In the wake of situation created after the third wave of coronavirus, the district administration on Friday notified that all commercial activities would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday in provincial metropolis.

The decision was agreed upon during a consultation meeting of district administration and traders' organizations to close business activity in a bid to contain further spread of coronavirus.

The administration in its notification said all business activity except general stores, medical services providers and other essential items' shops would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. It further said that only Karkhano Market would remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

