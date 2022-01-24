Commercial Autobahn road cleared of all encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has claimed that in compliance with the Sindh High Court's order it has cleared the soft encroachment from over 5 kilometers long stretch of the commercial Autobahn road.

The corporation's spokesman informed here on Monday that the HMC's Anti Encroachment Cell removed the carts, cabins and illegal parking from both sides of the roads.

He added that a similar action was also taken in Hali road which is also a commercial area.

The spokesman said the general public was being informed to remove all kinds of soft encroachment from the roads and footpaths to prevent facing any action from the corporation.