Commercial centre retrieves

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Commercial centre worth about one billion rupees was retrieved from illegal occupants in Burewala on direction of Secretary Housing and Liaqat Ali Chattha.

It was constructed on land of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Authority (PHATA) for the last three decades, said the authority.

Liaqat Ali Chattha stated that the matter was put before the court, and action held on court's ruling. Operation got succeeded with cooperation of local district administration, he remarked.

He hailed role of DC Vehari, also director PHATA for extending good cooperation to retrieve the commercial plaza.

The Secretary said the occupants held at least 22 shops with others unfair construction into the plaza, which had been bulldozed sharply today.

He hinted at continuing such action in future as well.

DD PHATA Muhammed Shafee, Housing Management Officer Masood Ahmed, AD Mehr Khizer Hayyat and other officers were present on the occasion.