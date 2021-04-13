UrduPoint.com
Commercial Courts To Enhance Confidence Of Investors: Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:26 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday issued an ordinance establishing commercial courts in five districts of Punjab to further ensure business friendly environment to the investors in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday issued an ordinance establishing commercial courts in five districts of Punjab to further ensure business friendly environment to the investors in the province.

Under the ordinance, commercial cases pending in other courts of the province will be transferred to newly-established commercial courts while jurisdiction for all commercial courts will be fixed duly.

The commercial courts will decide pending cases from other courts within 180 days and if a defendant does not appear before the commercial courts, the case will be decided in two hearings.

Provincial Minister for Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, officers from the departments including Lahore High Court (LHC) and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) were present at the Ordinance signing ceremony at the Governor's House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the establishment of commercial courts would enhance confidence of investors in the government and legal system.

He said providing timely justice to the business community is the top priority of the government, adding that the businessmen will not have to wait for years in the courts for decisions of their cases after the establishment of commercial courts.

Sarwar said role of the business community in the economic prosperity of Pakistan cannot be ignored, adding that there will be no unnecessary delay in the decision of commercial cases.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "The PTI government will address the concerns of the business community and together we have to make Pakistan economically strong and prosperous."

