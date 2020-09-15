UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commercial Land Of Highway Deptt Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 02:14 PM

Commercial land of highway deptt retrieved

He district administration retrieved commercial land of highway department worth millions of rupees at Rodalabad near Kanganpur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The district administration retrieved commercial land of highway department worth millions of rupees at Rodalabad near Kanganpur.

Official sources said here on Tuesday that a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Chunian Adnan Badr and accompanied by police conducted an operation to retrieve the land.

The team demolished dozens of shops built on the land and took the possession.

Talking to the media, the AC said that land grabbers had been occupying land for the last 50 years and they had built shops at the land.

He said that operation against land grabbers would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Chunian Media Million

Recent Stories

Major educational institution sealed over a dozen ..

2 minutes ago

Advisory for growers of lentil

2 minutes ago

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise to 261,762

2 minutes ago

Scouting teaches us service, sacrifice

5 minutes ago

Dengue cases in Laos reach 6,203

5 minutes ago

Protests to condemn Motorway gang-rape incident co ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.