Commercial Land Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Commercial land worth millions was retrieved from illegal occupants in Chowk Sarwar Shaheed tehsil on Friday.

According to official, the occupation mafia had illegally taken hold of the land consisting of two kanals and five marlas located at Sanawan mor and started construction on it.

The assistant commissioner along with with the anti-encroachment staff of the municipal committee raided and demolished under-construction buildings on the spot.

On the occasion, DC Kot Addu Muhammad Hussain said that the property was owned by the government and nobody could use it without permission of the authority concerned. He assured of retrieving all public properties from illegal occupants and updating the official property records.

