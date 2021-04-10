Commercial property retrieved from land grabbers

The Lahore Police retrieved commercial property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in jurisdictions of Manawan police here on Saturday

An overseas Pakistani Azam Saleem had purchased 12 kanals and 12 marlas of commercial land worth Rs 50 million at Mahmood Booti area of Lahore Ring Road.

The land grabbers occupied the property in his absence from country. Azam contacted Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell at Capital City Police Lahore office and submitted an application. Acting on the application, the police retrieved the land and handed it over to the owner.